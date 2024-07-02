Flaherty will receive a second pain-killing injection in his back and will have his next start pushed back to next week, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty had been slated to start Wednesday in Minnesota but will be held back until next week for a home matchup against the Guardians. It's worrisome that Flaherty has now had two turns skipped over the last month with back problems, but it appears he will again avoid a stint on the injured list. Keider Montero will start Wednesday in Flaherty's place.