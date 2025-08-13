Flaherty (6-12) took the loss to the White Sox on Tuesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.1 innings.

The right-hander cruised through four scoreless frames before unraveling in the fifth, surrendering six hits and all five of his runs in the inning before being lifted. After a strong July in which he never allowed more than three runs in a start, Flaherty has now been tagged for five earned runs in back-to-back outings. He'll carry a 4.76 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 153:49 K:BB into his next scheduled start early next week against the Astros.