The Tigers reassigned Little to minor-league camp Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Little was one of five non-roster invitees cut Wednesday as the Tigers move closer to setting their Opening Day roster. The 28-year-old righty is expected to report to Triple-A Toledo, where he'll likely spend most of the 2026 season. Little reached the majors for the first time in 2025 as a member of the Dodgers, making two relief appearances and yielding two earned runs over three innings.