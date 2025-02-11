Jobe added a curveball and a two-seam fastball to his pitch mix during the offseason with the hope of improving his strikeout rate in 2025, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 22-year-old righty is hoping to make use of a six-pitch repertoire during the upcoming season, as he was already throwing a four-seam fastball, a cutter, a changeup and a sweeper. Though he reached the big leagues in September and earned a spot in the Tigers' postseason bullpen, Jobe saw his strikeout rate fall to 25.6 percent over 91.2 innings across three minor-league stops in 2024, down all the way from 32.6 percent during the 2023 season. Jobe noted that he struggled in particular in missing bats on two-strike counts, and he's hoping that adding more diversity to his arsenal will aid him in putting more batters away. After making his MLB debut as a reliever, Jobe will get the chance to compete for a rotation spot with Detroit in spring training and is expecting to throw at least 130 innings in his rookie campaign.