Jobe has started two games so far for Single-A Lakeland, logging three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

The Tigers have started Jobe off slowly as they'd like to build him up and see if he can pitch into September, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. The 19-year-old was the third overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft and has ace upside, though he's still a few years away from the majors.