Jobe has been promoted by the Tigers from High-A West Michigan to Double-A Erie.

Jobe is slated to make his debut for the SeaWolves on Sunday. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Jobe missed a chunk of this season with a back injury but has been fantastic when on the mound, collecting a 3.10 ERA and 78:6 K:BB over 58 innings across three level. The 21-year-old is viewed as the Tigers' top pitching prospect.