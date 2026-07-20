Tigers' Jackson Jobe: Covers three innings in rehab start

Jobe (elbow) struck out three and allowed one unearned run on three hits and no walks across three innings Sunday in his rehab start with Double-A Erie.

Jobe now has three rehab starts under his belt as he works his way back from May 2025 Tommy John surgery. Across those outings, Jobe has compiled an excellent 8:0 K:BB while giving up just two runs (one earned) in 7.1 innings. The right-hander built up to 44 pitches Sunday, so he'll probably need at least two more starts in the minors to increase his workload to a level that would put him in consideration for a spot in the Detroit rotation. The Tigers could also look to bring Jobe back from the 60-day injured list as a tandem starter or bulk reliever if they don't clear a spot for him at the trade deadline.