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Tigers' Jackson Jobe: Covers three innings in rehab start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jobe (elbow) struck out three and allowed one unearned run on three hits and no walks across three innings Sunday in his rehab start with Double-A Erie.

Jobe now has three rehab starts under his belt as he works his way back from May 2025 Tommy John surgery. Across those outings, Jobe has compiled an excellent 8:0 K:BB while giving up just two runs (one earned) in 7.1 innings. The right-hander built up to 44 pitches Sunday, so he'll probably need at least two more starts in the minors to increase his workload to a level that would put him in consideration for a spot in the Detroit rotation. The Tigers could also look to bring Jobe back from the 60-day injured list as a tandem starter or bulk reliever if they don't clear a spot for him at the trade deadline.

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