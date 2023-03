Jobe was diagnosed Thursday with lumbar spine inflammation and will be sidelined for 3-to-6 months, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Jobe battled back discomfort down the stretch last year at High-A West Michigan, and he apparently aggravated the issue in Tigers camp this spring. The talented 20-year-old right-hander is in danger of missing most of the 2023 minor-league season. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of a high school in Oklahoma City.