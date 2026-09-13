Jobe (2-2) earned the win Sunday against Colorado, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Adael Amador took Jobe yard in the opening inning, but that was all the Rockies would muster in the scoring department for the rest of the afternoon. It was the longest outing of the right-hander's career, and the eight strikeouts marked a career best as well. He'll carry a decent 3.89 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB over 34.2 innings into his next scheduled outing in Chicago against the division-rival White Sox.