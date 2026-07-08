Tigers' Jackson Jobe: Hits 100 mph in first rehab start

Jobe (elbow) struck out a batter and allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks over 1.1 innings in a rehab start Tuesday with Single-A Lakeland.

Pitching in a game for the first time since May 28, 2025, Jobe was eased back into action with a light workload coming off Tommy John surgery. He threw 32 pitches (24 strikes) en route to retiring four of the six batters he faced in the first appearance of what will likely be close to a month-long rehab assignment. Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Jobe's rehab start was that he already seems to have recaptured his pre-surgery velocity; he topped out at 100.2 mph with his fastball, per MLB.com. In order to claim a spot in Detroit's rotation once he returns from the 60-day injured list, Jobe will need to show that he can maintain both velocity and command while he ups his pitch count during his subsequent minor-league outings.