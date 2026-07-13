Tigers' Jackson Jobe: Hits three innings in rehab start

Jobe (elbow) struck out four while allowing two hits and no walks over three scoreless innings in a rehab start Monday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Jobe tossed 38 pitches (27 strikes) during the appearance, his second in the FCL after kicking off his rehab assignment last Tuesday. The flamethrowing righty could shift his assignment to a higher-level affiliate coming out of the All-Star break as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last June. Jobe is expected to need the entirety of his 30-day rehab window to get fully stretched out and regain command, but the Tigers could open up a spot for him in the rotation once he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list. As a rookie last season, Jobe turned in a 4.22 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 39:27 K:BB in 49 innings over 10 starts before being shut down due to the elbow injury.