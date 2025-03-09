Jobe tossed 3.2 scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. He allowed one hit and two walks, while striking out one.

After allowed two runs in two innings in his first spring start, Jobe has dialed things up, allowing just one run across 6.2 innings in his last two outings. The 22-year-old righty is closing in on an Opening Day rotation spot, and while there will likely be some bumps in the road during his first full MLB campaign, the talent is there for Jobe to have a big fantasy impact. His stock is trending upward.