Jobe (back) struck out three and allowed an earned run on four hits and one walk over five innings Saturday in his start with High-A West Michigan.

After receiving a promotion from Single-A Lakeland late last week, Jobe had been scheduled to make his High-A debut Wednesday, only to be pushed off his scheduled start due to back soreness. Jobe needed only a few extra days to move past the issue, and he was able to turn in a productive first outing for West Michigan. The 20-year-old right-hander pumped in 45 of his 67 pitches for strikes on the day.