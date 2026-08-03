Tigers' Jackson Jobe: Looks strong in latest rehab start

Jobe (elbow) struck out five and allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks over four innings in a rehab start Sunday for High-A West Michigan.

For the second straight rehab outing, Jobe covered exactly four innings, though he was able to push his pitch count up to 69 (44 strikes) on Sunday after tossing 54 pitches in his previous start July 25. Through five minor-league appearances across stops with four different affiliates, Jobe now owns a 1.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 15.1 innings. The young right-hander is checking all the boxes as he works his way back from May 2025 Tommy John surgery, as he generated 10 whiffs and hit 100 mph on three differnt pitches Sunday. He'll likely reconvene with the Tigers early this week before his next step is decided, but Jobe will probably need only one more minor-league start, at most, before making his 2026 debut for the big club.