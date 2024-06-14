Jobe (hamstring) will make a rehab start with High-A Michigan on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jobe has been sidelined since early May with a left hamstring strain but has progressed to the point that he is ready to test things out in a game setting. The top prospect will eventually return to Double-A Erie, where he held a 2.16 ERA and 24:10 K:BB in 16.2 innings prior to suffering the injury.