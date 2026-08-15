Tigers' Jackson Jobe: Rocked for six runs in loss

Jobe (1-1) took the loss against the Tigers on Friday, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out four across 3.2 innings.

Jobe limited the Tigers to one run through three innings, but the floodgates were opened in the fourth, when he gave up home runs to Tristan Peters and Munetaka Murakami before yielding a two-run triple to Braden Montgomery. It was the most runs Jobe has given up since May 7 against the Rockies, but he's still shaking off the rust, as Friday's start was only his second since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of 2025. He's lined up to face the Pirates on the road next week.