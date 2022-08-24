High-A West Michigan scratched Jobe from his scheduled start Wednesday due to a sore back, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft won't be making his High-A debut after he apparently slept wrong on his back overnight, but the Tigers are optimistic that Jobe will be able to take the hill later this weekend, according to director of player development Ryan Garko. Prior to receiving a promotion to West Michigan, Jobe compiled a 4.52 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 71:25 K:BB across 61.2 innings at Single-A Lakeland.