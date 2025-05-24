Jobe (4-1) took the loss against the Guardians on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings.

Both of the runs Jobe yielded came in the first inning. He kept the Guardians off the board over the next four frames and generated 11 whiffs on 89 pitches (53 strikes), but he didn't receive enough run support to avoid the loss, his first of 2025. Jobe has yielded three earned runs or less in eight of nine starts this season and has a 4.06 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 44.1 innings. His next start is tentatively slated for next week at home against the Giants.