The Tigers have selected Jobe with the third overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

He's not as famous as the two Vanderbilt righties projected to go in the top 10, but Jobe has the best pure stuff in this year's draft class. The 6-foot-2 prep righty from Oklahoma has all the pitches and command projection one could want, but as a high school pitcher, particularly a righty, he comes with an immense amount of risk. MLB front offices have become more and more wary of this subset of draft prospects, as significant arm injuries prior to the pitcher reaching the upper levels of the minors seem to occur more often than not. One thing working in Jobe's favor is that he hadn't been pitching exclusively in high school - he was playing quarterback and shortstop a little over a year ago. Additionally, his fastball is a low-to-mid-90s offering with excellent movement -- the high school pitchers who are already flirting with triple digits are the riskiest of the bunch, so at least he doesn't fall into that bin. Jobe's spin rates are already off the charts, with his slider projecting as a plus-plus putaway pitch and his curveball showing promise as well. He already has excellent feel for his changeup and has a very clean delivery.