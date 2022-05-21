Barnes (3-1) allowed four runs on four hits in an inning of work to take the loss Friday against the Guardians. He struck out two.

Starter Tarik Skubal was hit by a comebacker at the end of the fifth inning and exited the game with a left leg contusion. The lefty hadn't allowed a run while he was in there, but Barnes immediately changed that. The righty allowed four straight hits to start the frame, with the final blow a three-run home run by Jose Ramirez. The poor outing raised Barnes' ERA from 1.93 to 4.20. That's more in line with his career 4.58 ERA, so Barnes was probably pitching a bit over his head to start the season.