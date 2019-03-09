Tigers' Jacob Robson: Available Saturday
Robson (hip) is listed as an available option off the bench for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The Tigers may choose not to use Robson off the bench Saturday, but the outfielder's availability signals that he's moved past the sore right hip that inhibited him earlier in the week. Robson will likely be assigned to the Tigers' minor-league camp in the near future and is expected to open the campaign at Triple-A Toledo.
