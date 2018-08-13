Robson has gone 14-for-43 (.326 average) with a 5:11 BB:K over his past 10 games.

After a strong start to the season at Double-A Erie, Robson earned a callup to the International League in late June and has continued to impress. Through 37 games at Toledo, Robson has slashed .322/.398/.466 while walking at an 11.5 percent clip. The 23-year-old hasn't turned in a batting average worse than .267 or an on-base percentage worse than .351 in any of his six minor-league stops, but a lack of high-end tools lowers his ceiling as a fantasy prospect. Between the two levels this season, Robson has provided only 10 home runs -- a career high -- to go along with an underwhelming 15-for-24 success rate on stolen-base attempts.

Our Latest Stories