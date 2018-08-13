Tigers' Jacob Robson: Back-to-back three-hit outings
Robson has gone 14-for-43 (.326 average) with a 5:11 BB:K over his past 10 games.
After a strong start to the season at Double-A Erie, Robson earned a callup to the International League in late June and has continued to impress. Through 37 games at Toledo, Robson has slashed .322/.398/.466 while walking at an 11.5 percent clip. The 23-year-old hasn't turned in a batting average worse than .267 or an on-base percentage worse than .351 in any of his six minor-league stops, but a lack of high-end tools lowers his ceiling as a fantasy prospect. Between the two levels this season, Robson has provided only 10 home runs -- a career high -- to go along with an underwhelming 15-for-24 success rate on stolen-base attempts.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...