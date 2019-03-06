Robson relayed Wednesday that he's dealing with right hip soreness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

A report Tuesday classified Robson's injury as a leg strain, but the outfielder's own assessment of his condition implies a lesser concern. Robson noted that the Tigers' decision to shut him down for a few days is mainly precautionary, so there's a decent chance he'll be able to return to the lineup before Grapefruit League play comes to a close.

More News
Our Latest Stories