Tigers' Jacob Robson: Sent to minor-league camp
Robson was assigned to minor-league camp on Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Robson had failed to record a hit in 10 Grapefruit League at-bats. He will likely begin 2019 with Triple-A Toledo and look to build on a strong 2018 at that level, as he posted a .305/.369/.427 slash line in 57 games (220 at-bats) with the Mud Hens.
