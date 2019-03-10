Robson was assigned to minor-league camp on Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Robson had failed to record a hit in 10 Grapefruit League at-bats. He will likely begin 2019 with Triple-A Toledo and look to build on a strong 2018 at that level, as he posted a .305/.369/.427 slash line in 57 games (220 at-bats) with the Mud Hens.

