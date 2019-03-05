Tigers' Jacob Robson: Shut down with leg strain
Robson has been shut down due to a leg strain, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, as Robson is only expected to remain shut down for a few days. The young outfielder, who is expected to open the season at Triple-A, is hitless through eight at-bats so far this spring.
