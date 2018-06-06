Tigers' Jacob Turner: Inks minors deal with Detroit
Turner agreed to a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Wednesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.
After being released by the Marlins earlier this month, Turner will return to the organization that selected him in the first round of the 2009 first-year player draft. The right-hander reached the big leagues in his age-20 season but has never joined much sustained success over parts of seven campaigns in the majors, posting a 5.26 ERA for his career. He'll likely act as little more than a long-relief option or depth starter for Triple-A Toledo in his reunion with Detroit.
