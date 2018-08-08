Tigers' Jacob Turner: Lasts just one inning in loss
Turner (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning against the Angels.
Turner found himself in trouble right out of the gate, allowing singles to the first two batters before yielding a three-run shot to Shohei Ohtani. In all, the first eight batters of the game reached safely, and going back to his last time out with the Marlins in April, it was Turner's second straight outing of at least five earned in just one inning of work. Despite the difficult debut with his new club, Turner figures to get an extended look in the rebuilding Detroit pitching staff down the stretch. Next on tap is a home start against the White Sox on Monday.
