Turner will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo and will start Tuesday's game against the Angels, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Turner is slated to take Mike Fiers' (shin) spot in the rotation after the latter was traded to the A's, though it's unclear if he'll stick in the rotation beyond Tuesday's outing. The 27-year-old has failed to find much success at the major-league level since making his MLB debut in 2011, posting a combined 5.26 ERA across seven seasons split between five different teams. Turner owns a 4.01 ERA across 11 starts with the Mud Hens this season.