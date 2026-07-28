Tigers' Jacob Waguespack: Pitching well out of bullpen

Waguespack, who tossed two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts Monday against the Orioles, now has a 1.47 ERA across 18.1 innings this season.

Waguespack allowed an earned run in his last appearance before Monday, but prior to that, he had rattled off 10 straight scoreless outings. The righty last pitched in the majors in 2024, and he had a 5.40 ERA in limited action that season, so it remains to be seen if he can maintain his current form. As it stands, Waguespack is starting to earn some degree of trust within Detroit's bullpen, and his role could increase accordingly.