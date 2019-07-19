Jones (back) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday and is batting leadoff versus the Blue Jays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Jones had a four-game rehab assignment this week with Triple-A Toledo to clear the way for his return from the IL. The 27-year-old had an .851 OPS in his last 11 games before landing on the IL and will look to pick up where he left off.