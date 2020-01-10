Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Avoids arbitration with Tigers
Jones agreed to a one-year, $1.575 million deal with the Tigers, avoiding arbitration, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This is his first of four years as an arbitration-eligible player. Jones has been worth 0.3 fWAR in 286 games over parts of four seasons in Detroit.
