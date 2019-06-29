Jones (foot) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, leading off and playing center field.

A foul ball off the foot Thursday resulted in soreness and an absence from Friday's lineup, but Jones pinch hit in Friday's game and is now ready to return to his usual spot atop the batting order. Jones has quietly put together a respectable first half of the season, but he's still striking out close to 30 percent of the time and it's been three weeks since he even attempted a stolen base.