Jones will start in center field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Astros.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire has yet to formally settle on a table setter since Leonys Martin (hamstring) hit the disabled list July 1, but the wheel seems to have landed on Jones for now. Jones will hit first for the second time in as many games, despite supplying a meager .302 on-base percentage in July and a .272 OBP for the season. He'll presumably drop near the bottom of the order when Martin returns from the DL, likely immediately after the All-Star break.

