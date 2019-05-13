Jones went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored Sunday in the Tigers' 5-3 win over the Twins. He also reached base when he was hit by a pitch.

This was one of Jones' most productive showings of the season, which illustrates the lack of fantasy value he's providing as the Tigers' everyday center fielder. Even after reaching base twice Sunday, Jones' OBP sits at an anemic .228 across 92 plate appearances. The Tigers' lack of quality outfield defenders more than anything else is the primary reason Jones continues to receive regular work.