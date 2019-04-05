Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Begins rehab assignment
Jones (shoulder) will begin his rehab assignment with High-A Lakeland on Friday.
Jones suffered a shoulder sprain late in spring training, but his absence is unlikely to extend far into the regular season. He should return to Detroit as the regular center fielder after a few rehab games.
