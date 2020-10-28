The Tigers reinstated Jones (hand) from the 45-day injured list Wednesday.
Before fracturing his left hand Sept. 1 and requiring season-ending surgery just over a week later, Jones had been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers. While playing only 30 games, Jones hit .268 with five home runs, 19 runs, 14 RBI and a stolen base. The 28-year-old's poor plate discipline may relegate him to a spot near the bottom of the Detroit lineup in 2021, but his defense in center field should be good enough to lock him into an everyday role now that he's healthy again.