Jones went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-3 loss to Cleveland.

Jones started the game with a leadoff home run, his ninth of the season and fourth this month in 19 contests. June has been kind to the 27-year-old outfielder, as he's batting .318 with 11 runs scored, and he's cemented his spot atop Detroit's order.

