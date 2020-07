Jones went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Batting from the No. 9 spot, Jones has gotten off to a great start to the season, as he now has three home runs, six RBI, six runs scored and a 1.450 OPS through six games. The 28-year-old has shown flashes before at the MLB level but has yet to put it all together. Perhaps the shorter season will benefit Jones and keep him from getting into too many prolonged slumps.