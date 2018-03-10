Jones, who hit a three-run home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, is making a good impression on manager Ron Gardenhire, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

After Friday's game, Jones was batting .412/.524/.706 this spring with a home run and six RBI. Just as importantly, he's cut down on the strikeouts in the early going. If Jones puts the ball in play more consistently, he has the tools to post solid numbers. "He's an exciting player," Gardenhire said. "I think he gets after it. He can play all over, it looks like to me." Jones is competing with the likes of Victor Reyes, Mike Gerber, Jim Adduci and Chad Huffman for a reserve outfielder role to begin the season.