Jones (shoulder) is headed to Triple-A Toledo to continue his rehab assignment, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Jones is expected to continue his rehab through at least the weekend. The 26-year-old has gone 4-for-19 with two doubles so far through his rehab starts in High-A Lakeland, but manager Ron Gardenhire suggested that he wanted Jones to have a few more minor-league at-bats before returning to the Tigers. Expect Jones to find plenty of playing time when he rejoins Detroit.

