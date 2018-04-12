Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Could get more time in left field
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire suggested that Jones and Victor Reyes will likely split time in left field following Mikie Mahtook's demotion to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
One of the pleasant surprises in an otherwise dismal second half for the Tigers last season, Mahtook was unable to replicate his strong finish to 2017 through the first couple weeks of the current campaign. After a hitless showing Wednesday in Cleveland, Mahtook's average sunk to .129 across 31 at-bats, opening the door for Jones to get a longer look. Since Jones bats from the right side, he may end up ceding the bulk of the starts in left field to Reyes, a switch hitter, if Gardenhire elects to deploy a true platoon at the position. Utility man Niko Goodrum could also get a look in left field if neither Jones nor Reyes is able to capitalize on his increased opportunity.
