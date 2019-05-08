Jones went 1-for-3 with a double and a run in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

Jones doubled for the second straight game, but it's mostly been a struggle this season for the 26-year-old, as he's batting just .156 with a .479 OPS. He'll likely continue to occupy a spot near the bottom of the Tigers' lineup when he plays, and he hasn't shown nearly enough to be on the fantasy radar in most formats.

