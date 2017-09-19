Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Doubles, steals base Monday
Jones went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Athletics.
The 25-year-old outfielder is still slashing just .170/.244/.295, but this game offered a glimpse of what he's capable of as far as driving the ball into the gaps and swiping some bases. The Tigers will continue to take a long look at Jones as 2017 wraps up, and he could position himself as the starting center fielder heading into 2018 if he plays well.
