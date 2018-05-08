Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Doubles twice Monday
Jones went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Rangers.
Jones entered the game just 1-for-17 over the previous four contests, so it was good to see him drive the ball for hits in this one. The 25-year-old is continuing to get regular playing time in left field, and he now has a .718 OPS, which is more than 200 points higher than his mark from last season. He's cut his strikeout rate down from 42.2 percent in 2017 to 25.7 percent so far this year, which is contributing to more productive plate appearances to this point.
