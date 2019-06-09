Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Drives in five in win
Jones went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Twins.
Jones had a huge offensive day from the No. 9 spot in the lineup. He hit a three-run blast off Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson in the second inning and then hit a two-run shot off Matt Magill in the eighth inning. Jones is up to eight home runs and 20 RBI this season, and he's bumped his average up to a respectable .250. The 27-year-old has struggled to make consistent contact during his career, but he does offer a decent combination of power and speed, as he also has six stolen bases this season.
