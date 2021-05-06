Jones went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-5, 10-inning win over the Red Sox.

It's good to see a little life from Jones, as the center fielder came into the contest batting .148 for the season with 26 strikeouts in just 61 at-bats. It was also his first stolen base of the year, which makes sense considering he's struggled to consistently reach base. Jones did record double figures in home runs and steals back in 2018, so the power-speed potential is there, but he simply needs to make more regular contact if he wants to be a reliable fantasy contributor.