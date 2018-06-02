Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Drives in two
Jones went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over Toronto.
Jones got the Tigers on the board with a two-RBI triple in the second inning. Over 52 games this season, he's collected 19 extra-base hits along with 14 RBI, although he's struck out an alarming 49 times in 179 at-bats.
