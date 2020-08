Jones was removed in the bottom of the third inning of Sunday's game against the Pirates with left abdominal tightness.

Jones may have sustained the injury during his plate appearance in the top half of the frame, when he struck out on five pitches. Harold Castro came on in center field as a replacement for Jones, who is considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the White Sox. Jones is batting .333 with four home runs, 10 RBI and nine runs over 12 games this season.