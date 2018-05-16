Jones was removed from Wednesday's outing against Cleveland due to a left hip contusion.

Jones appeared to have injured the hip while lunging toward first base during his first at-bat of the afternoon in an attempt to beat out a ground ball. Though Jones stayed in the game after running into the clubhouse immediately following the play, he was unable to remain in the contest as the area began to bruise. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories