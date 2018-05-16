Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Exits Wednesday's game with hip contusion
Jones was removed from Wednesday's outing against Cleveland due to a left hip contusion.
Jones appeared to have injured the hip while lunging toward first base during his first at-bat of the afternoon in an attempt to beat out a ground ball. Though Jones stayed in the game after running into the clubhouse immediately following the play, he was unable to remain in the contest as the area began to bruise. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game.
More News
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Hits leadoff home run Tuesday•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Collects two hits as leadoff hitter Wednesday•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Doubles twice Monday•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Three-hit day Wednesday•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Hits walkoff home run•
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...