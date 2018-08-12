Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Exits with hamstring tightness
Jones was removed from Sunday's game due to right hamstring tightness.
It's unclear how severe the injury is at this point, so consider Jones day-to-day for now. Ronny Rodriguez entered the game to replace him in the lineup.
